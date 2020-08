NATALE





August 4, 2020, age 79, of North Wildwood, N.J. formerly of South Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Aiello). Devoted father of Anthony (Patricia) Natale, Joann (Billy) McAfee, and Linda Bucci. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Billy, Natalie, Marialaina, Nicole and Adrianna; great grandfather of Natalia, Gianna and Anthony. Dear brother of Anthony Natale, Jr., Vivian Consalvi and the late Irene Finch.Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wed. morning, Aug. 12th, 9:00 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Int. S.S. Peter and Paul Cem.

