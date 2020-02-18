Home

Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:45 AM - 10:00 AM
St Philomena Church
Baltimore and Highland Aves
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St Philomena Church
Baltimore and Highland Aves
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
SORDINI
LOUIS J.


66, of Drexel Hill, PA. on Feb. 15th, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse. Born in Phila., he was a resident of Lansdowne for over 30 years before moving to Drexel Hill, Pa. 5 years ago. He was a graduate of St. John Neumann H.S. He was a 35 year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He enjoyed swimming, salsa dancing, walking, reading the Phila. Daily News, watching sports, attending the sports activities of his grand-children, going down the shore, and playing cards with his friends. Lou was predeceased by his wife of 26 years Deborah (nee Fabrizio) Sordini; survived by sons Louis J. (Deanna) Sordini III, Michael V. (Kelly) Sordini; and daughter Deanna M. (Ryan) Crepack; his girl friend Lucy McClellan; his sister Linda Giuliante; 5 grandchildren, and 2 on the way. Funeral Mass Thursday Feb. 20th, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Aves. Lansdowne, PA. 19050 where family and friends may visit from 8:45 A.M. until mass time. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to , 100 N. 20th St., Phila., Pa. 19103 would be appreciated.

www.doyle-stonelake.com

DOYLE-STONELAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
