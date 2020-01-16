|
VASTARDIS
LOUIS J.
97, of Newtown Square, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
The devoted and loving husband of the late Goldie (née Stamis), he is survived by children John (Mary), Celeste (Axel) and Nicholas (Theresa), grandchildren Christina, Louis, Eric, Kristin, Alexis and Gregory, and 3 great grand-children. He grew up on the island of Andros in Greece, and later served during World War II with the British Air Force in the North Africa campaign as well as the allied invasion of Italy. After the war he emigrated to the United States where he owned a construction company which built many restaurants and diners in the Philadelphia area.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday 4:00-7:00 P.M. at St Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N Malin Rd, Broomall. A second Viewing will be held Monday 10:00-11:00 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 11:00 A.M., also at St Luke. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in his memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020