Louis C. LIPPO
Age 75, on October 16th, 2020. Louis was the beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" (nee Carty), married 54 years. He was the loving father of Louis (Tricia). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Nicole and Samantha, his sister Judy (Steve) Simons, brother Thomas (Susan) Lippo, his many nieces, nephews and by all who knew him. Louis was a retired principal for the School District of Phila, working over 38 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Louis' Life Celebration Monday, October 26th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:50 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154, and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD. To share your fondest memories of Louis, please visit www.lifecelebration.com 1-877-GIVNISH


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
