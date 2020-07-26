BARNESLOUIS M.
Age 99, on July 18. 2020 of Clifton Heights, PA. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn J. (nee Miller); devoted father of Barbara A. (Frederick) Howe, Louis M. (Joann) Barnes, Sallie (David) Dumigan; loving grand-father of Richard, Jennifer, David, Elizabeth. Laura, Christine, Sarah, Kathryn and 19 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Wed. July 29th, 9:30 A.M. St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. Private. Contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 5004, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
