LOUIS M. BARNES
BARNES
LOUIS M.
Age 99, on July 18. 2020 of Clifton Heights, PA. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn J. (nee Miller); devoted father of Barbara A. (Frederick) Howe, Louis M. (Joann) Barnes, Sallie (David) Dumigan; loving grand-father of Richard, Jennifer, David, Elizabeth. Laura, Christine, Sarah, Kathryn and 19 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Wed. July 29th, 9:30 A.M. St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. Private. Contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 5004, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arr. O'LEARY F.H. www.olearyfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Eugene Church
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Eugene Church
