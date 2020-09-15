1/1
LOUIS M. PEPE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 13,


2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 95. Beloved husband of the late Melitta (nee Reder). Devoted father of Louis R. Pepe (Traci) and the late Rita Pepe Benasutti. Loving grandfather "Opa" of Arianna C. Pepe. Dear brother of Rose Pepe Woodward. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Concetta (nee DiCicco) Pepe. Also remembered by his nieces, nephews, dear friends and Army buddies. Mr. Pepe proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era, retiring in 1985 after 42 years of service. Services and Interment are private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Pepe's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories atGardnerFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved