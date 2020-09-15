On September 13,
2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 95. Beloved husband of the late Melitta (nee Reder). Devoted father of Louis R. Pepe (Traci) and the late Rita Pepe Benasutti. Loving grandfather "Opa" of Arianna C. Pepe. Dear brother of Rose Pepe Woodward. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Concetta (nee DiCicco) Pepe. Also remembered by his nieces, nephews, dear friends and Army buddies. Mr. Pepe proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era, retiring in 1985 after 42 years of service. Services and Interment are private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Pepe's memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories atGardnerFuneralHome.com