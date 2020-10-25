1/
LOUIS NEMEROFSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Formerly of Rhawnhurst, on Oct. 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Carver) Nemerofsky. Devoted father of Martin A. Nemerofsky (Angela) and John M. Nemerofsky (Holly Tsourides), loving grandfather of Samantha, Stephanie, Danielle and Diana, dear brother of Esther Polin, cherished uncle of Barbara Cavallo and Chuck Polin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. at JOHN F. FLUEHR AND SONS, 3301-15 Cottman Ave. followed by his Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Int. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103 or The Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 or FisherHouse.org would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
09:30 AM
John F. Fluehr & Sons, Inc. - Philadelphia
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
John F. Fluehr & Sons, Inc. - Philadelphia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Fluehr & Sons, Inc. - Philadelphia
3301 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 624-5150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Fluehr & Sons, Inc. - Philadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved