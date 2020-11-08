The family of Louis Phillip Castelli, P.h.D. announces with great sorrow his passing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 3rd, 2020. Lou was born on August 4th, 1946, and was an incredible human being. His wisdom, smile, and big heart made him a unique soul that changed the lives of many who crossed his path. Lou passed away peacefully with his husband Francisco Carreno by his side. Francisco wants you to know that Lou was very happy the last few months being in touch with new and old friends, and family who adored him, it made his last days cheerful and full of love. Lou did not want flowers, instead, for money to be donated to an incredible cause that breeds and trains puppies to become seeing-eye dogs and instructs blind people in the proper use, handling, and care of the dogs. If you wish to contribute to this wonderful organization click on the link below. https://online.seeingeye.org/
There will be no funeral or services at this time, instead, a celebration of his life in the future when it becomes safer for all to be together to remember him, as he wished.