80, of Blue Bell,
entered eternal life on Sept. 11, 2020. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Antoinette DiMaria, beloved husband of Carolyn, loving father of Rev. Peter, Paul (Megan) and Phillip (Kelly). Proud grandfather of Molly, Kaelin, Joseph and Devan. Visitation on Thurs. Sept. 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Noon ALL in St. Helena Church, Blue Bell, PA. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Helena Church at 1489 Dekalb Pike.Condolences at www.CattermoleKlotzbachFuneralHome.com
.