CHERRY
LOUIS SAMUEL
CHERRY
LOUIS SAMUEL
93, of Norristown, died March 2, 2020. Born in Manayunk, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mildred (Arnone) Cherry and beloved husband of Antoinette (Arena) Cherry. Lou enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. Upon his return home after WWII, he worked at Honeywell for 45 years. Lou adored his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and pop pop. His youthful looks, humor, generosity, easy going nature and dedication to Netta for 67 years is illustrious. In addition to savoring his wife's cooking, he enjoyed watching the Phillies, Eagles, Penn State football, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling to Italy. His family was his life! Also survived by his children, Kathleen Cherry and Richard Cherry; three granddaughters, Jessica, Jillian, and Nya Cherry; and two siblings, George Cherry and Jeanne (Cherry) Picard DeHaven. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jim, Anthony, Frank, and Gus. Viewing Tuesday, March 10th from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St, Ntn, PA 19401. Mass to follow at 10:00 A.M. US Navy honors and rifle salute by the VVA Chapter #349 will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Holy Saviour Church, see address above; or Catholic Charities Appeal, 100 N. 20th St., Ste. 301, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020