LOUIS Shapiro

September 9, 2020. Husband of Suzanne (nee Horloff). Father of Michael (Becky) Shapiro, Wendy Shapiro and Beryl Hamerla. Brother of Carole (Stephen) Himmelstein and Barbara (Henry) Bloom. Grandfather of Max Shapiro. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-25), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 10000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com