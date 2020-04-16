|
SPADA
LOUIS "HAWK"
88-years-old of Ardmore, passed away on April 10, 2020 due to heart and lung compli-cations. Hawk is survived by his wife, Patricia H. Spada, and his 7 children, Linda (Brad), Diane, Robin (Hope), Ronnie (Patty), Jeff (Donna), Scott (Carmella), and Christopher. He also leaves behind 13 grand-children, Kira, Alexander, Kristen, Michael, Theresa, Louie, Danny, Ronnie Jr, Ian, Ashley, Dana, Justin, and Brittany, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. His legacy lives through his last living sister, Antionette "Toni", as he joins his brothers Danny, Al "Bugs", his late sister Teresa, and the predeceased mother of his children, Patricia Ann Spada in heaven.
His family will hold a private Interment as well as a Memorial Service in his honor (date TBD). Details regarding the service of Louis "Hawk" Spada will be updated when further information is available. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Philabundance @ https://www.philabundance.org.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020