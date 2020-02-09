|
|
MESSA
LOUIS V., JR.
82, of Palmyra, NJ on February 2, 2020. Mr. Messa worked as an Engineer for Bell Telephone in Cheltenham, PA for 37 years before his retirement. He was a Veteran serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1961. Mr. Messa was an avid Street Rod designer and mechanic and a member of EZ-Rods Car Club in Palmyra, NJ. Surviving are his wife, Katherine "Kay" Messa (nee Robinson), three children, Cheryl Messa Stone (Michael) of Waynesville, NC, Kristian L. Leonard (Thomas) of Tuckahoe, NJ, Jonathan L. Messa (Kelli) of Media, PA, six grand-children, Tyler, Emily, Jordan, Jesse, Jack and Olivia. His Funeral Service and Interment are private. For condolences to the family, visit
www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020