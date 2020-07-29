1/1
LOUIS W. "LOU" TROILO Sr.
TROILO
LOUIS W., SR. "LOU"
Passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020, of Margate City, NJ, formerly of S. Phila. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Fiore), devoted father of Fred (Lisa), Frank (Judi) and Louis, Jr. (Jill); also survived by 6 loving grand-children, his sister Anna (Sonny) Belfiore and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his brothers Alfred "Doc", Joseph and his sister Louise Nocella. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. at Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., Phila. 19145. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org/donate.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:30 AM
Church of St. Richard
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of St. Richard
