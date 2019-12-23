|
KARR
LOUIS "Lou" Whitcomb
age 80, of Blue Bell, PA died on December 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lynne Hoberman Karr. He is also survived by his children; Vicki Schneider, Sherry and Michael Nelson and Gregory and Victoria Karr; by 7 grand-children and 4 great-grand-children; by his brothers; George W., Jr. and Barbara Karr and Donald E. Karr and by Lynne's children; David and Masha Rubin, Benjamin and Lizzy Rubin and Matthew Rubin. Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019, Manufacturers' Golf and Country Club, 511 Dreshertown Rd, Ft. Washington, PA 19034. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Rotary Club of Jenkintown, P.O. Box 191, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
