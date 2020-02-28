|
|
CAPOTRIO
LOUISA J.
Feb. 24, 2020, age 82. Beloved mother of Denise Capotrio, Diana Stankiewicz and Doreen Beaver. Devoted sister of Rita Fratto and Frank DeStefano (Celia). Loving nana of 4 grandchilden and 7 great-grandchildren many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sun. eve. 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again Mon. 8 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus church, 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020