Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus church
Feb. 24, 2020, age 82. Beloved mother of Denise Capotrio, Diana Stankiewicz and Doreen Beaver. Devoted sister of Rita Fratto and Frank DeStefano (Celia). Loving nana of 4 grandchilden and 7 great-grandchildren many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sun. eve. 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again Mon. 8 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus church, 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
