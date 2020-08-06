1/
LOUISE A. (Romano) ROSTOVSKIS
ROSTOVSKIS
LOUISE A. (nee Romano)
Passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 71. She was a longtime resident of Norwood. Loving daughter of Edith Romano and the late Vincent Romano. Beloved wife of the late Alfred P. Rostovskis. Devoted mother of Katrina (Michael) Donnelly, Krista (Sean) Horan, Matthew (Julianne) Rostovskis and Stephen (Tara) Rostovskis. Dear sister of Vincent (Alba) Romano and Stephanie (Alfred) Colarullo. Also survived by her six grandchildren: Cecelia, Aidan, Carter, Colin, Riley and Siena.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Visitation on Tuesday after 9 A.M. in the Church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contribu-tions to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.

www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 6, 2020.
