Aug. 17, 2020, devoted wife of the late Nicholas; beloved mother of Kim M. (Joseph) Pace, loving sister of Edward (Agatha) and Ulisse (Roseanne); grandmother of Joseph (Allison) Pace, Philip (fiancee Elisa) Pace, and the late Anthony Nicholas; Also survived by 3 great grandchildren William Rhett, Scout Brett, Piper Dee Pace and many loving nieces and nephews. Louise was an employee of Phila. Plumbing Supply for over 60 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Sat. 9-10:30 A.M. Announciation BVM Church, Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Flowers are welcomed however donation may be made in her memory to Annunciation BVM Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Phila. PA 19147

