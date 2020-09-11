Louise "Bunny" Died
peacefully in her sleep at her home in Philadelphia on September 6, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in the Philadelphia suburbs on January 5, 1930 to Harold Beitler Bornemann and Dorothy Bornemann,( née Richardson). Her father was an attorney in Philadelphia, and her mother was a former elementary school teacher.Louise attended public schools in Haverford Township before entering Ursinus College, where she majored in English Literature and graduated in 1951. She remained an avid reader throughout her life, concentrating on biographies of interesting and important literary and political figures, past and present. While at Ursinus, she met Joseph T. Beardwood, III and they married in 1952. They were both active in political and community affairs in Cheltenham Township and Philadelphia. After he died in 1983, Louise worked with the Ursinus Board of Trustees to endow a Joseph T. Beardwood, III Chair of Mathematics.Louise was Secretary to the Arts Editor of the Saturday Evening Post from 1952 to 1963, where she met Norman Rockwell and many other popular artists of the time. In 1972, she earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from Drexel University, and proceeded to work as a law librarian at several prominent Philadelphia law firms including Morgan, Bockius & Lewis. She also researched the papers of President Martin Van Buren for Penn State University. During this time, she was active in the Greater Philadelphia Law Library Association. Her work in publishing and law inspired an interest in business and economics, which prompted her to get an MBA degree from Temple University in 1985.She retired in 1993, and devoted considerable time to civic volunteer activities, including the Library Company, the Free Library of Philadelphia, Center for Literacy, Associated Services for the Blind, Fleisher Art Memorial, Society Hill Civic Association, and the Philadelphia Convention Center and Visitor's Bureau. She maintained membership in the Union League and Cosmopolitan Club, and remained an active theater goer, Philadelphia Orchestra subscriber, and ballet enthusiast. She was also an active member of the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts, where she acquired many pieces of art for her home. Throughout her life, Louise remained in contact with her alma mater and Ursinus College awarded her a Doctor of Humane Letters degree in 2008.Louise is survived by her brother David R. Bornemann of Paradise Valley, AZ and numerous nieces, nephews and their children with whom she kept in close contact. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frieda Natolia Lenthe, (née Bornemann).Services by WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME and Interment in historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Library Company of Philadelphia at librarycompany.org.www.westlaurelhill.com