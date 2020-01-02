|
STORB
LOUISE CATHERINE (née Williams)
92, on Dec. 30, 2019. Loving wife to John W. Storb, Sr. and devoted mother to Audrey Pinto (Godfrey), Diane Marshall (Edward), John W. Storb, Jr. (Felicia) and Nancy Boyle (Frank). Survived also by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Life Celebration for Louise will be on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at CRAFT-GIVNISH OF ABINGTON, INC., 1801 Old York Rd. Abington, PA 19001 followed by her memorial service at 11 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020