HORNBERGER
LOUISE J. (nee Tibberino)
On May 12, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 94. Wife of the late Elvin S. Hornberger. Devoted mother of James H. (Rosie), Judi Baron-Clemmer (Hank) and Jacqui Snyder (Fred). Loving grandmother of James, Mark, Nicole and Daniel; great grandmother of Cybil and Cora. A celebration of life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.lownes.com
LOUISE J. (nee Tibberino)
On May 12, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 94. Wife of the late Elvin S. Hornberger. Devoted mother of James H. (Rosie), Judi Baron-Clemmer (Hank) and Jacqui Snyder (Fred). Loving grandmother of James, Mark, Nicole and Daniel; great grandmother of Cybil and Cora. A celebration of life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.lownes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.