SR. LOUISE M. (Formerly known as SR. MARIA BEATA, IHM) GOELLER IHM
SR. LOUISE M.
GOELLER, IHM
Formerly known as SR. MARIA BEATA, IHM, on June 30, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her sister Paula Ruane, many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Louise O'Melia Goeller, her sister Elizabeth Anne Kaae (Don), and her brother-in-law, William Ruane. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contribu-tions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. by

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 3, 2020.
