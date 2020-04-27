Home

LOUISE MADDOCK HOLMES

LOUISE MADDOCK HOLMES Notice
HOLMES
LOUISE MADDOCK
(April 21, 2020). In her 100th year. Louise was a graduate of the Baldwin School and National Park Seminary and was the beloved wife of H. John Holmes, and mother of Patricia H. Spicer (Ken), Pamela H. Serra (Frank) and Hank Holmes (Barbara). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. At this time Louise's family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Saint Thomas' Whitemarsh Church Outreach Commission's Emergency Fund, 7020 Camp Hill Road, Fort Washington, PAS 19034.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
