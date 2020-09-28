1/1
LOUISE (nee Montgomery) McLEAN
formerly of Ardmore, PA died peacefully on Sept. 24th., 2020 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Wallace J. McLean; beloved mother of the late Marth L. McLean; Amy L. Pearce (David); grandmother of Christy Montgomery Brennan and Katie Claire Borsuk (Ray). Her Funeral Service will be held on Thurs. Oct. 1st. at 1 PM in Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 W. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA, where you may call after 12:30 PM. Int. St. Paul's Cem. Please adhere to wearing a mask and social distancing. The service will be livestreamed at https://ardmorepres.org/live In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Ardmore Presbyterian Church or Ardmore Library www.chadwickmckinney.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 28, 2020.
