Louise P. Liebel
of the Olney section of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on November 17th, at her residence. She was born in Philadelphia PA. Louise was the beloved daughter of the late John and Louise Liebel. She was a retired secretary for the Atlantic Richfield Company. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Relatives, friends and former co-workers from ARCO are invited to her Life Celebration; Monday, November 23rd from 9AM at St. Helena Church 5th St at Godfrey Ave. followed by her funeral mass at 10am. Int. Montrose Cem. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to St. Helena Church 6161 N. 5th St Philadelphia, PA 19120. Family services by Dean Geitner Givnish of Fox Chase 215-745-1006.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
