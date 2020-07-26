1/1
LOVINA ANNE "LOVEY" (Brendlinger) CARROLL
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
CARROLL
LOVINA ANNE "LOVEY"
(nee Brendlinger)


Age 95, of Wayne, PA passed away on July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stuart H. Carroll, Sr. Loving mother of J. Douglas (Kathy) Carroll, Marguerite Carroll Zelenz, Elizabeth Carroll (Doug) Hanson and the late Stuart Carroll, Jr. Dear grandmother of Sean, Charlie, Jackie, Anna, Rosemary and Kyle; great grand-mother of Morrison. Sister of Rosalie Smith, Mary Woodland, the late Elizabeth DaCosta and the late Marguerite Robinson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment and Services will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lovey may be made to Bryn Mawr College Alumni Fund, 101 N. Merion Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333.

Online Condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrs by (610-431-9000)



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
