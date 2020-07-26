CARROLL





Age 95, of Wayne, PA passed away on July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stuart H. Carroll, Sr. Loving mother of J. Douglas (Kathy) Carroll, Marguerite Carroll Zelenz, Elizabeth Carroll (Doug) Hanson and the late Stuart Carroll, Jr. Dear grandmother of Sean, Charlie, Jackie, Anna, Rosemary and Kyle; great grand-mother of Morrison. Sister of Rosalie Smith, Mary Woodland, the late Elizabeth DaCosta and the late Marguerite Robinson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment and Services will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lovey may be made to Bryn Mawr College Alumni Fund, 101 N. Merion Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333.

Online Condolences

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Arrs by (610-431-9000)



