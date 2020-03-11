|
|
DeBLASI
LUCILLE ANNE (nee Pena)
On March 9, 2020. Age 76. Loving and devoted wife of 56 years to John DeBlasi. Loving mother of Denise R. Tortorelli (Dominick), John R. (Michael), Darren A. and Dean R. (Monica). Cherished grand-mother of Alexandra Tortorelli. Predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Philomena Pena and her brother, Ronald Pena. Viewing Saturday, March 14th from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Mass 12:30 P.M. at Saint Rose of Lima Church, Haddon Heights. Interment St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, 856-456-1142,
www.mccannhealey.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020