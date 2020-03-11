Home

POWERED BY

Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
For more information about
LUCILLE DeBLASI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Saint Rose of Lima Church
4 th Ave. at Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCILLE DeBLASI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCILLE ANNE (Pena) DeBLASI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCILLE ANNE (Pena) DeBLASI Notice
DeBLASI
LUCILLE ANNE (nee Pena)


On March 9, 2020. Age 76. Loving and devoted wife of 56 years to John DeBlasi. Loving mother of Denise R. Tortorelli (Dominick), John R. (Michael), Darren A. and Dean R. (Monica). Cherished grand-mother of Alexandra Tortorelli. Predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Philomena Pena and her brother, Ronald Pena. Viewing Saturday, March 14th from 9 A.M. to 12 Noon at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Mass 12:30 P.M. at Saint Rose of Lima Church, Haddon Heights. Interment St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, 856-456-1142,

www.mccannhealey.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -