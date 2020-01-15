|
HONES
LUCILLE C.
On January 12, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harry, devoted mom of Karen Taintor (Ed) and Harry (Mary). Dear grandmom of Brenna (Asher), Logan, Harrison and Ethan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral Friday 8:30 A.M. in St. John Cantius Church, (4400 block of Thompson St.) Funeral Mass will begin 10 A.M. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at StJude.org would be greatly appreciated.
