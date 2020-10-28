Age 98, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Centanni, devoted mother of Kathleen (Louis) DiGeambeardino and Michele (Joseph) Calabrese, loving grandmother of Louis, Michele, Christina and Susan, great grandmother of Louis, Mia, Daniel, Thomas, Haley, Maddie and Blake; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday morning 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Parkinson's Disorder Center, c/o Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila. PA 19104 in Lucille's memory. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.com