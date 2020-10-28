1/
LUCILLE (nee FANELLI) CENTANNI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCILLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 98, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Centanni, devoted mother of Kathleen (Louis) DiGeambeardino and Michele (Joseph) Calabrese, loving grandmother of Louis, Michele, Christina and Susan, great grandmother of Louis, Mia, Daniel, Thomas, Haley, Maddie and Blake; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday morning 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Parkinson's Disorder Center, c/o Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila. PA 19104 in Lucille's memory. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved