MONTANAPassed away on July 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Nancy (nee Italo); dearest sister of Theresa Caso and the late Anthony Montana; adored aunt of Lisa and Karen Caso; also survived by her devoted caregivers, Missy Clement, Shirley Zane, and Kristine White. Lucille was a special gift to her family. In the last 22 years that she lived with Theresa, Lisa, and Karen she taught them to love unconditionally. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on THURSDAY 11:00 A.M. at St. Patricks Church (Holy Angels Parish) 86 Cooper St., Woodbury NJ 08096. Interment Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to The Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, 801 Dominican Dr., Nashville, TN 37228.



