NIBBIO
LUCILLE
Passed away on January 12, 2020. Loving sister of Reynolds (Darlene), Michael, and Margaret (Michael) Gillespie; Dear aunt of Gaeten, Justin, Michael (Ashley), and David and great-aunt of George. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on MONDAY Morning, from 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214
pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020