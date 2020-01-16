Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
10th and Christian Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
10th and Christian Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCILLE NIBBIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCILLE NIBBIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCILLE NIBBIO Notice
NIBBIO
LUCILLE


Passed away on January 12, 2020. Loving sister of Reynolds (Darlene), Michael, and Margaret (Michael) Gillespie; Dear aunt of Gaeten, Justin, Michael (Ashley), and David and great-aunt of George. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on MONDAY Morning, from 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214

pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -