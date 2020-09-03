Peacefully passed with her family by her side on August 31, 2020. Devoted wife of Daniel. Beloved mother of Daniel Rinaldi, Jr., Michael Rinaldi, James Rinaldi, Lynn Rinaldi and Stephen (Marci) Ranaldi. Grandmother of Dana (Troy) Rinaldi-Smith and Stephen Rinaldi. Great-grandmother of Santino Donato. Sister of Donna Vetrone. Relatives and friends are invited to Lucille's Funeral Mass on Saturday 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. Masks are required in Church. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sunrise of Philadelphia, 907 Cantrell St., Phila., PA 19148 or www.sunriseofphila.org