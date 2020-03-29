The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
LUCILLE (Oliver) ROSA

LUCILLE (Oliver) ROSA Notice
ROSA
LUCILLE (nee Oliver)
Age 89, on March 20, 2020, of Wyndmoor. Wife of the late Dino. Survived by her children, Dean (Susan), Roger (Yuki), Carl (Jennifer), Luanne Suplick (Joseph), 5 grandchildren and many nieces and& nephews. Viewing and burial was private. A Memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, 1710 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 chestnuthillmow.org/donate.

(JACOB F. RUTH)

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
