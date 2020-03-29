|
ROSA
LUCILLE (nee Oliver)
Age 89, on March 20, 2020, of Wyndmoor. Wife of the late Dino. Survived by her children, Dean (Susan), Roger (Yuki), Carl (Jennifer), Luanne Suplick (Joseph), 5 grandchildren and many nieces and& nephews. Viewing and burial was private. A Memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, 1710 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 chestnuthillmow.org/donate.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020