LUCILLE S. BONGIOVANNI
BONGIOVANNI
LUCILLE S.
Passed peacefully May 10, 2020. From S. Phila. Lucille is survived by her niece, Lucille A. Bongiovanni, and her great-nephew, Bongiovanni Roman Rodriguez, as well as many beloved cousins and dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph J. Bongiovanni, Sr. and Lucy Bongiovanni (Civera), and her brother, Joseph J. Bongiovanni, Jr. Lucille worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for over 20 years, and for the last 25 years, worked for Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Viewing, Mass and Entombment is PRIVATE. For LIVE-STREAMING Accessibility of Viewing and Mass Please Go To our Web Site and Log On to Lucille's Picture and Obituary
www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
