LUCILLE "BILLE" (Anderson) Silverio
SILVERIO
LUCILLE aka "BILLE"
(nee Anderson)
Died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, wife of the late Joseph A. Silverio. She was born in Sulphur Springs, GA, but lived most of her life in Chattanooga, TN, Pittsburgh, and Phila. A daughter, Caryl Collins, and a son, Kenneth Shanefelt preceded her in death, as well as her 5 brothers and three 3 sisters. Surviving her are 2 daughters, Sheryl Hatzfeld, of PA, and Kathy Phillips, of FL; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. GROSE FUNERAL HOME, MYERSTOWN, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
