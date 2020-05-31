SILVERIO

LUCILLE aka "BILLE"

(nee Anderson)

Died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, wife of the late Joseph A. Silverio. She was born in Sulphur Springs, GA, but lived most of her life in Chattanooga, TN, Pittsburgh, and Phila. A daughter, Caryl Collins, and a son, Kenneth Shanefelt preceded her in death, as well as her 5 brothers and three 3 sisters. Surviving her are 2 daughters, Sheryl Hatzfeld, of PA, and Kathy Phillips, of FL; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. GROSE FUNERAL HOME, MYERSTOWN, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store