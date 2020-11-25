1/1
LUCILLE TERRELL
1937 - 2020
The Terrell Family regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, Lucille Terrell on November 21, 2020 at Saunders House in Wynnewood, PA. Lucille was born in Chester, South Carolina on December 5, 1937. She moved to Philadelphia in 1954. Lucille met and married John Terrell in August 1963. The marriage brought three daughters, Michelle Terrell from Georgia, Tina Terrell from Virginia and Donna Mallia (Terrell) from New York. Lucille was incredibly proud of the success of her daughters who all graduated college while she had a high school diploma and John graduated the sixth grade. Lucille was known for her welcoming smile and her long history of service working at the historic John Wanamaker department store for over 32 years. A private Viewing will be held at IVAN M. KIMBLE FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. 63rd St. Phila. on Friday, Nov. 27th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a private Service at 10:00 A.M. Flowers are appreciated. Lucille leaves behind several siblings in South Carolina and a number of nieces and nephews in the states of Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia, South Carolina and Illinois.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
09:00 AM
Ivan M. Kimble Funeral Home - Philadelphia
NOV
27
Service
10:00 AM
Ivan M. Kimble Funeral Home - Philadelphia
