Aunt Lou...
You were a Mom to me in my younger years.
I remember always being right next to your side when I was little. My Mom knew that too; she loved you and trusted you to take care of me and love me. And you did. That love never changed. I loved you then... love you now. When I close my eyes, I can still hear your voice, your laugh. So, Aunt Lou, I'm going to send you a kiss on the wind. I'll see you again on the other side.♥Love, Donna
DUFFY
LUCILLE VIRGINIA "Lu Lu"
On June 17th, of natural causes. Beloved mother of Joseph (Sharon), Michael (Madeline), John, the late Francis (Jacqueline) and the late Maria. Also survived by her sister Carmella O'Neill (Hugh), many nieces and nephews, ten grand-children and twelve great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Ralph and Margaret Uva, and siblings Jerry Spino (Josephine), Rose Ziff (Joe), Mario Spino (Elsa), Freddie Spino (Vera), Connie Ranelli (Jack) and Nicholas Uva (Pat). Lucille was primarily and always a devoted mother and caretaker to her large family. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Melrose Diner. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday, June 23rd, from 9 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Service to follow 11 A.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery located in Northeast Philadelphia. Visitors are respectfully asked to maintain proper social distancing, and to please wear a face mask.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.