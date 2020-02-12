The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
316 East Broadway Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
316 East Broadway Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY CIOLKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY B. (Iniewicz) CIOLKO


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY B. (Iniewicz) CIOLKO Notice
CIOLKO
LUCY B. (nee Iniewicz)


90 yrs. of age, of the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, PA passed away on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon Ciolko. Loving Mother of Diane Craig (Joe), Andrea Futak (George), Mark and Tania Ciolko. Predeceased by her siblings, Stanley Iniewicz (Clare) and Jane Paulik (Bill). Also survived by her 5 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M., Sacred Heart Church, Clifton Heights, PA, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. in Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 316 E. Broadway Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018 would be appreciated. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. 610-449-0300.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now