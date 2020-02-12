|
|
CIOLKO
LUCY B. (nee Iniewicz)
90 yrs. of age, of the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, PA passed away on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon Ciolko. Loving Mother of Diane Craig (Joe), Andrea Futak (George), Mark and Tania Ciolko. Predeceased by her siblings, Stanley Iniewicz (Clare) and Jane Paulik (Bill). Also survived by her 5 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M., Sacred Heart Church, Clifton Heights, PA, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. in Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 316 E. Broadway Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018 would be appreciated. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. 610-449-0300.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020