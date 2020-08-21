1/1
LUCY C. (Trani) VENEZIALE
VENEZIALE
LUCY C. (nee Trani)


99 yrs. old peacefully on August 19, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony "Turk" Veneziale; Beloved and devoted Mother of Rosemarie, Carmen (Elizabeth), Anthony (Terri), Donna (Edward) Cook, Nancy and Vincent Veneziale; Loving Grandmother of Carmen, Michael, Kevin, Edward and Nicholas; Great Grandmother of Saige, Kalani, Luca and Gianna;
Sister of Louis (Carmen) Trani. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in Church Monday 9 to 10:15 AM followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (at Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Int. Westminster Cem. Please send donations in Lucy's name to the "Friends of St. John the Baptist". Arrs.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
