VENEZIALELUCY C. (nee Trani)
99 yrs. old peacefully on August 19, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony "Turk" Veneziale; Beloved and devoted Mother of Rosemarie, Carmen (Elizabeth), Anthony (Terri), Donna (Edward) Cook, Nancy and Vincent Veneziale; Loving Grandmother of Carmen, Michael, Kevin, Edward and Nicholas; Great Grandmother of Saige, Kalani, Luca and Gianna;
Sister of Louis (Carmen) Trani. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in Church Monday 9 to 10:15 AM followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (at Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Int. Westminster Cem. Please send donations in Lucy's name to the "Friends of St. John the Baptist". Arrs
