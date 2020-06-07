VALERIO
LUCY J.
Age 90 June 3, 2020. Dear sister of the late Aurelia Minardi and Philomena Valerio. She is survived by a brother, nieces and nephews. Service will be private.
Share condolences at www.gangmeifuneralhome.net
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.