KOHLER
LUCY (nee DiFelice)
On Jan. 7, 2020, of Havertown, at the age of 77. Loving wife of William, beloved mother of Mary, Christina Reagan (James), William Jr (Paula), and Jennifer Lord (Kevin), doting MomMom to Michael, Katie, Ryan, Connor, Shannon, Andrew, Danny, Jack and Meghan. Also survived by her sister Pierina (Gino), brother Al (Barbara), sister-in-law Louise and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John and Antonietta, and siblings Maria and Angelo. Friends and relatives are invited to her viewing Saturday, January 11 at 9:30 A.M. followed by Mass at 11:30 A.M. at St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Spina Bifida Association spinabifidassociation.org.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020