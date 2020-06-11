MANGIOLAOn May 30, 2020, of South Philadelphia, age 101. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Lucy was a Parishioner at Epiphany of Our Lord Church. She loved to spend time with her family. There will be a Viewing from 9 to 10 A.M. Friday morning at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in church. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Arrangements under the direction ofFamily and friends may share memories at