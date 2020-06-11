LUCY R. MANGIOLA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LUCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANGIOLA
LUCY R.
On May 30, 2020, of South Philadelphia, age 101. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Lucy was a Parishioner at Epiphany of Our Lord Church. She loved to spend time with her family. There will be a Viewing from 9 to 10 A.M. Friday morning at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., PA 19148. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in church. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Arrangements under the direction of GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE & BELLMAWR. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved