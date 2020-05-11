YANUSHEFSKI
LUCY (nee Spalletti)
on May 8, 2020 at Barclay Friends, formerly of SW Philly and Drexel Hill from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 95. She was married for 59 years to the late Alex W. Beloved mother of Alex (Janet). Also survived by her sister Teresa, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grand-child and many nieces and nephews. Mother of the late Robert. Sister of the late Gus, Frank and Anna. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the charity of the donors choice may be made. Arr. King
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.