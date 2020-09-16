1/1
LUISA A. (nee DiGirolamo) McGOLDRICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 13,


2020, of West Chester, PA. Daughter of Elizabeth (nee Greaves) and the late Alfonso DiGirolamo. Survived by her beloved husband of 50 years. Jim, her daughters Claudia (Todd) McGoldrick-Jaszcz, Kelley (Chris) Battersby, and Megan (Bryan) Collins, her 9 grandchildren; Morgan, Madison, Jake, Dylan, Ella, Campbell, Brody, Brady, and Nolan, and her siblings Linda Roulston (late William), Vincent (Cathy), Richard, David (Grace) and Alfonso (Brenda). Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Luisa's name may be made to Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 would be appreciated. For detailed obituary, go to: www.danjolell.com Arrs. by THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved