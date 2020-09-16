On September 13,
2020, of West Chester, PA. Daughter of Elizabeth (nee Greaves) and the late Alfonso DiGirolamo. Survived by her beloved husband of 50 years. Jim, her daughters Claudia (Todd) McGoldrick-Jaszcz, Kelley (Chris) Battersby, and Megan (Bryan) Collins, her 9 grandchildren; Morgan, Madison, Jake, Dylan, Ella, Campbell, Brody, Brady, and Nolan, and her siblings Linda Roulston (late William), Vincent (Cathy), Richard, David (Grace) and Alfonso (Brenda). Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Luisa's name may be made to Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 would be appreciated. For detailed obituary, go to: www.danjolell.com
Arrs. by THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL