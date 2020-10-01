September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Manzo. Devoted mother of Louise Manzo, Paula (John) Pozza, and Vincent, Jr. (Teresa) Manzo. Mom-Mom of Joseph, Giavanna, Vincent, John, and Luciano. Sister of William, Richard and the late Cosmo DiCiurcio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions in her memory to St. Paul's Church. As per the Governor's mandate, please be sure to follow STRICT social distancing regulations and mask wearing guidelines. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com