RANDOLPH
LUTHER ANTHONY
84, musician, artist, producer, educator, husband, father, grand-father, philanthropist and activist.
Luther Randolph died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Luther was best know for his mid-century contributions to the Philadelphia music scene as an accomplished jazz organist, producer and record label owner. He produced chart topping hits such as "Yes I'm Ready" by Barbara Mason and "Hey There Lonely Girl" by Eddie Harmon.
Luther was a wonderful husband, brother, father and "Pop Pop". Leaving to cherish loving memories are his wife of close to 20 years, Sylvia Hayre Randolph; sisters, Elise Hunt and Naomi Randolph; daughter, Coree Cuff Lonergan; son-in-law, Richard Lonergan; step-daughter, Lee Harrison; grand-daughter, Chloe Cuff; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at First United Methodist Church, 350 W. State St., Media, PA 19063. Viewing 9 to 11 A.M., Service 11 A.M., and Interment to follow at Rolling Green Cem., West Chester, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020