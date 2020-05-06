O'DOHERTY
MARY JANE GERTRUDE
LUTTRELL
On May 4, 2020, formerly of Drexel Hill. Loving wife of the late William T. O'Doherty Sr.; devoted mother of Maureen A. O'Doherty, Christine M. Zyla (late John), William T, O'Doherty Jr. (Margaret Mary), Thomas W. O'Doherty (Theresa), and Brian W. O'Doherty (Jacqueline); also survived by her cherished 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services and Burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made in the names of John Zyla and Bill Copper to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19103.www.whiteluttrell.com
MARY JANE GERTRUDE
LUTTRELL
On May 4, 2020, formerly of Drexel Hill. Loving wife of the late William T. O'Doherty Sr.; devoted mother of Maureen A. O'Doherty, Christine M. Zyla (late John), William T, O'Doherty Jr. (Margaret Mary), Thomas W. O'Doherty (Theresa), and Brian W. O'Doherty (Jacqueline); also survived by her cherished 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services and Burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made in the names of John Zyla and Bill Copper to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19103.www.whiteluttrell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.