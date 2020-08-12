1/1
Aug. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Charles P. Rego. Mother of Natalie (James) Whiteley and Dana (Craig) Rosenthal. Sister of the late Barry Sklar. Grandmother of Aiden, Abrielle, Aisley, Ariella and Alexa. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely at Shalom Mem. Park., Huntingdon Valley. Contributions in her memory may be made to Stray Network Animal Rescue, 546 Hillcrest Avenue, Glenside, PA 19038, www.straynetwork.org or to the animal rescue of your choosing.