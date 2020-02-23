The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
LYNN L. (Lacox) RUDOLPH

LYNN L. (Lacox) RUDOLPH Notice
RUDOLPH
LYNN L. (nee Lacox)


Age 86, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA, on February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel F. Rudolph Jr., MD; loving mother of Gail L. Tyler (Paul), Richard S. Rudolph (Ann) and Timothy J. Rudolph (Mary); devoted grandmother of five, and dear sister of Richard Lacox.
Mrs. Rudolph was a volunteer with the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, which benefits Bryn Mawr Hospital, for over forty years. She proudly served as Chair of the Devon Country Fair for two years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday February 24, 2020, 6 to 8 P.M., and Tuesday, 10 to 11 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Int. Friends Southwestern Burial Grounds, Upper Darby, PA. In lieu of flowers, contribu-tions to Bryn Mawr Hospital, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, would be appreciated.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
