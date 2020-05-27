LYNN (Maynes) LANCIANO
LANCIANO
LYNN (Maynes)
62, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully and courageously on May 25th 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel J. Lanciano. Loving mother of Megan Cortese (Steven), Jaclyn Donahue (Ryan) and Daniel Lanciano. Cherished Gammy of Claire and Danny Cortese. Sister of Susan Barbella (John), Gary Maynes (Kaye) and Jack Maynes (Linda), as well as nieces and nephews.
To celebrate her life, services will be streamed live through Saint Kevin's Facebook on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's name to St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064.(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Service
10:30 AM
streamed live through Saint Kevin’s Facebook
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
I am so sorry for everyones loss. Lynn was a beautiful soul and such a sweetheart. We will truly miss her down at the shore! May she rest forever in peace.
Jackie & Dennis Donohue
Family
