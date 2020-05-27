LANCIANO

LYNN (Maynes)

62, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully and courageously on May 25th 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel J. Lanciano. Loving mother of Megan Cortese (Steven), Jaclyn Donahue (Ryan) and Daniel Lanciano. Cherished Gammy of Claire and Danny Cortese. Sister of Susan Barbella (John), Gary Maynes (Kaye) and Jack Maynes (Linda), as well as nieces and nephews.

To celebrate her life, services will be streamed live through Saint Kevin's Facebook on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's name to St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064.(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)



